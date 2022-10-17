BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Mayor Michelle Wu has vetoed pay increases proposed by the City Council members for both those members and herself, her office announced.

Wu said in her veto letter that, when she assumed office, every single collective bargaining agreement with Boston City unions had expired, “an unprecedented situation,” she said. This meant most of the unions, many of whose members served on the front lines of the pandemic, had gone without a pay raise since 2019.

“Over the last ten months, our Administration has moved aggressively to settle expired collective bargaining agreements,” she wrote. As the workers face increasing costs due to inflation, she added, most of the contracts have since been settled.

Wu said that, although the council members should receive increases like the rest of the city’s workers, “they should square with the increases that our frontline workers have received and are receiving in the contracts we continue to settle.”

She suggested that she receive a raise from $207,000 to $230,000, and that council members receive a raise from $103,500 to $115,000.

The proposal passed by the City Council would have raised Wu’s salary from $207,000 to $250,000 and the council members’ salary to $125,000.

