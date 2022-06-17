BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Mayor Michelle Wu continues to break with tradition.

Her inauguration, rescheduled due to COVID, will be a summer block party that is free and open to all, a first for mayoral inaugurations. The celebration will be held on Thursday, June 30 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Boston City Hall Plaza.

“I’m thrilled to finally mark our inauguration in community as the school year comes to a close and Boston gets ready for summer,” Wu said. “Our administration is focused on making Boston a city for everyone, so this summer block party will celebrate the limitless possibility of what we can achieve together.”

Wu was sworn into office on November 16, 2021, when she became the first woman and first person of color to be elected mayor of Boston. The originally scheduled inauguration was postponed due to the pandemic.

The block party will include “family friendly activities, food, and musical performances for ‘A Celebration of Boston’s Possibility'” according to the event’s Eventbrite page.

Those interested in attending Wu’s inauguration can register here.

