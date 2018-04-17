LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Two Flint-area lawmakers are urging Attorney General Bill Shuette to take immediate legal action to reverse Gov. Rick Snyder’s decision to close bottled water distribution sites in the city dealing with a lead-tainted drinking water crisis.

Democratic Reps. Sheldon Neeley of Flint and Phil Phelps of Flushing wrote the Republican attorney general Thursday, urging any steps necessary against Snyder and the Department of Environmental Quality “to ensure the continued operation of these essential water points of distribution.”

Snyder, declaring Flint’s water system is stable, on Tuesday closed four sites where residents received free bottled water from the state. It sparked noisy protests Wednesday at the Capitol, where security officers evicted more than 50 people who invaded the House of Representatives.

Schuette is prosecuting former DEQ employees over the water crisis.

