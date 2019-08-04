Michigan man gets 60 weekend days in jail for poisoning wife’s coffee

After poisoning his wife’s coffee, a Michigan man has been sentenced to 60 weekend days in jail.

In court, Brian Kozlowski’s ex-wife recounted her nightmare that started in July of 2018, two months after she filed for divorce.

“Once Brian realized he’d lost me and there was no getting me to stay in this unhealthy marriage, his goal was to eliminate me,” she said

She started feeling nauseous and tired with blurred vision after drinking coffee Brian had made for her. After setting up surveillance cameras, her disturbing suspicions were confirmed.

“He put 8 sleeping pills into that coffee pot every single day for weeks,” the ex-wife said. “An adult recommended dosage, according to the package, is one. I felt a horrible coldness in the air, as if I was being hunted by a dangerous predator. But in this nightmare, the predator was Brian. I fell to my knees and cried. I could barely move.”

“I believe this was not a case of poisoning. I believe this was attempted murder,” she said. “Brian was trying to kill me to keep his comfortable life from slipping away.”

She saved the coffee for evidence, called her divorce attorney and moved out. She wanted him to be sentenced to the fullest extent under the law but while the judge said he was moved by her statements, he also took into consideration Kozlowski going under psychiatric care when the poisoning happened.

“Which means he does have a sense of remorse,” the judge said. “He has taken steps to take care of a situation that clearly was out of hand.”

In court Kozlowski said he was sorry for what he did. Kozlowski is working on an appeal.