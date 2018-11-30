TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (WHDH) — One Michigan man worked to spread holiday cheer to veterans and first responders by decorating their homes.

Dustin Ergang bought and put up holiday lights for people who wanted to be festive but didn’t have the time or money for them.

For him, it’s a labor of love that helps him honor his grandfather, who also enjoyed putting up lights.

Ergang has never charged a fee for his work but does say donations are encouraged as they help him afford the bulbs.

“Some people call us and they can’t afford lights, but they want something in their grandpa’s yard decorating because grandma passed away or something,” he explained, “and so we just try to brighten up the holiday spirit.”

This marks Ergang’s 10th year putting up lights for people.

