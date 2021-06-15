House Speaker Ron Mariano, who is back in Massachusetts after being hospitalized in Florida for a heart condition, planned to join a morning call with House Democrats and to be engaged in negotiations throughout the day as the Legislature works to temporarily restore pandemic policies that expired at midnight.

Ways and Means Chairman Aaron Michlewitz said he spoke with the Quincy Democrat on Tuesday morning after the 74-year-old returned home after being fitted for a pacemaker.

The speaker’s office released a statement Monday night indicating he had experience some “medical discomfort” while away in Florida, and after being fitted for a pacemaker he planned to see his doctors at Massachusetts General Hospital for follow-up care.

“Obviously it’s been a difficult time to watch a friend go through a health issue but he’s doing better. I’m happy to hear it,” Michlewitz told the News Service. Michlewitz said Mariano “sounded good” and planned to join the Democratic caucus call at 10 a.m.

“He’s obviously aware of what we were doing, things we were working on, and we said we would talk throughout the day as we go through the process of this bill, but first and foremost I’m just happy that he’s doing better,” Michlewitz said.

It’s unclear from the information shared by the speaker’s office so far how long Mariano was in Florida.

He was recorded as voting on several measures late last week, but emergency COVID-19 rules still in effect for the House allow for remote participation and voting.

The House on Tuesday plans to take up a version of a bill that would temporarily extend policies put in place during the COVID-19 pandemic that expired Tuesday when the state of emergency in Massachusetts lifted.

