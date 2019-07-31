Microburst halts flights at Boston’s Logan Airport

BOSTON (WHDH) - A microburst halted flights at Boston’s Logan Airport on Wednesday afternoon as severe thunderstorms rumbled across the Bay State.

Winds gusts of 74 and 68 mph were recorded at the airport shortly before 4 p.m., the National Weather Service confirmed.

Both gusts were straight-line winds and they occurred in the middle of a severe storm, which meets the criteria for a confirmed microburst.

The Federal Aviation Administration said, “flights were stopped for a period of time.”

Flights have since started taxiing again. It does not appear any planes were damaged.

Suffolk County is under a severe thunderstorm warning until 4:45 p.m.

Planes backed up on the tarmac at Logan after reported microburst with 75mph winds. Fire trucks are on scene. pic.twitter.com/JbG8fAC71O — Jonathan Hall (@JHall7news) July 31, 2019

