Microsoft 365 suffers outage across the US

(CNN) — Microsoft 365 was down across the United States Monday evening, affecting users’ access to multiple services including Outlook.

“We’re investigating an issue affecting access to multiple Microsoft 365 services. We’re working to identify the full impact and will provide more information shortly,” the company said in a tweet at 5:44 pm ET.

According to Down Detector, a website that tracks internet outages, users reported issues with logging in, server connection and Outlook. The downtime began around 5 pm ET for Office 365, according to the site, and is heavily affecting users in the California and Washington areas.

Microsoft attributed the outage to a recent change to the platform initially, but later indicated it was “not observing an increase in successful connections after rolling back a recent change. We’re working to evaluate additional mitigation solutions while we investigate the root cause.”

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2020 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

(Copyright (c) 2020 CNN. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)