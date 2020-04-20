Microwaving masks to kill germs is an ‘extremely bad idea,’ fire officials warn

NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - Fire officials in New Hampshire are warning the public that microwaving masks to kill germs is an “extremely bad idea.”

With the use of a face mask in public now the norm, sanitizing and washing the vitally important piece of protective equipment has become crucial but in doing, some people are creating dangerous fire hazards, according to the New Hampshire State Fire Marshal’s Office.

“The NH State Fire Marshal’s Office would like to remind everyone that ‘microwaving their masks to kill germs’ is a fire hazard and an extremely bad idea,” the Nashua Fire Department said in a tweet.

The Centers for Disease Control recommends properly sterilizing masks with detergent in a washing machine.

A word from @nhfmo The NH State Fire Marshal's Office (NHFMO) would like to remind everyone that “microwaving their masks to kill germs” is a fire hazard and an extremely bad idea.

The CDC recommends properly sterilizing masks with detergent in the washing machine. pic.twitter.com/FHAWgDO2eT — Nashua Fire~Rescue (@nashuafire) April 20, 2020

Click here for more coronavirus coverage.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)