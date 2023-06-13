WEST NEWBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - One young actress recently gave the term “Break a leg” a whole new meaning when she returned to the stage hours after suffering a serious knee injury during a performance.

Seventh grade student Paige Souliotis starred as Wednesday Adams in Pentucket Middle School’s recent production of “The Addams Family.” She and the cast were performing a matinee performance of the show when Souliotis dislocated her knee.

“I was pretty worried because, I knew, at that moment, that I wasn’t going to be able to get up,” Souliotis said in a recent interview discussing the injury.

The curtain fell as Souliotis’ classmates gathered around her. The rest of the afternoon’s performance was canceled.

“She was in so much pain and you could tell,” said one classmate. “So, I was very worried about her.”

“We were all incredibly worried about her, whether she was going to be okay,” another student said.

Souliotis went to the hospital and doctors told he she needed to be in a wheelchair. No one was sure if she would return on stage for the planned finale performance that night.

Souliotis, though, was determined that the show must go on.

“I just felt the pressure was higher,” she said. “The stakes were higher because a lot more could’ve gone wrong.”

Just hours later, she returned for the final performance.

“With Paige on stage performing in the wheelchair, it was still a wonderful show,” said Director Brooke Snow. “The kids were just so great and I love watching them perform.”

“I felt this sort of weight off my shoulders like, it was done, we all did so well,” Souliotis said. “…I think it was a good decision because we had a really successful closing night.”

Souliotis said she is not sure how long her knee will take to recover. Still, she said she hopes to be back on her feet for a show in the fall.

