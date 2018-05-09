FRAMINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A threat one student allegedly made against another at Fuller Middle School prompted school officials to enact a shelter in place order Wednesday, officials said.

Framingham police officers and principal Jose Duarte ordered the shelter in place while they identified and located the student in question, police and Duarte said in a joint statement Wednesday. After the involved parties were interviewed, it was determined that the situation occurred several days ago and there was no immediate threat.

“All precautions were taken to ensure the safety of Fuller Middle School students and staff,” the statement read. “There is no immediate threat to the school and authorities will continue to work with the students to resolve the issue.”

The shelter in place has since been lifted and students are continuing their regular classes and MCAS testing.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)