MILTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A middle school in Milton will be fully remote for at least two weeks after three positive COVID-19 cases.

Pierce Middle School had three positive cases within the last 5 days, according to Superintendent James Jette.

The school has opted to transition to a remote model because Jette says teaching staff needs to quarantine and there would not be an adequate number of in-person staff inside the building over the next two weeks.

No additional information has been released.

