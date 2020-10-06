Middle school in Westwood goes remote after staff member contracts COVID-19

WESTWOOD, MASS. (WHDH) - A middle school in Westwood switched to remote learning Tuesday after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19.

The staff member, who works at Thurston Middle School, received a rapid coronavirus test Monday afternoon after attending school, according to Superintendent Emily Parks.

The test result came back positive, prompting school officials to close the building so they can complete an accurate contact tracing process and implement CDC cleaning and disinfecting protocols.

“Since this is the first instance of a staff member who had been in school the same day they tested positive, we are proceeding with an abundance of caution,” Parks wrote in a letter to families.

Wednesday is a regularly scheduled remote day, which Parks says provides impacted community members additional time to get tested.

All other schools in the district are open as usual.

