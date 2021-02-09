Middle school teacher accused of having yearslong sexual relationship with student

(WHDH) — A middle school teacher has been suspended without pay after she was recently arrested on charges in connection with an alleged sexual relationship involving a student, officials said.

Hayley Hallmark, a 35-year-old teacher and coach at Ruckel Middle School in Niceville, Florida, is facing charges including lewd and lascivious conduct with a student by an authority figure, according to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office.

The alleged relationship started in August 2018 when authorities say Hallmark started texting the student, a 15-year-old girl, the Northwest Florida Daily News reported.

Hallmark then began “sexting” the student before meeting up for a number of physical encounters at different locations, the sheriff’s office said.

The relationship is said to have ended in August 2020 and a warrant for Hallmark’s arrest was issued on Feb. 5 after the victim confided in a teacher at Niceville High School.

“Superintendent Marcus Chambers placed a Ruckel Middle School employee on administrative leave on Thursday after learning of allegations of inappropriate behavior involving a student,” the Okaloosa County School District said in a statement.

Hallmark will remain on leave pending the outcome of an investigation.

She is currently being held at the Okaloosa County Jail.

