Middle school teacher accused of sexually abusing former student for years

(WHDH) — An ex-middle school teacher is facing criminal charges after authorities say she sexually abused one of her former students for years.

Marka Bodine, a 31-year-old teacher at the Tomball Intermediate School in Texas, was arrested Saturday on charges including continuous sexual abuse of a child, according to the Tomball Police Department.

Authorities launched an investigation into Bodine earlier this month after the victim called police to report that he was in an ongoing “inappropriate, sexual relationship” with his former teacher.

Social media, text messages, and other forms of evidence allegedly show that Bodine had been carrying on the relationship with the victim for up to three years, Tomball Police Chief Jeff Bert told KRIV-TV.

Bodine was booked into the Harris County Jail following her arrest.

An investigation remains ongoing.

