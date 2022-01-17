REDLANDS, Calif. (WHDH) — A middle school teacher in Redlands, California is accused of sexually abusing a student over the span of five years.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department’s Specialized Investigations Division, Crimes Against Children Detail, launched an investigation Thursday after an 18-year-old man reportedly disclosed that he had been sexually abused between the ages of 12 and 17 years old by Joseph Nardella, 52, of Highland.

Nardella was a teacher at Clement Middle School in Redlands at the same time the victim was a student at the school, the sheriff’s office said.

Nardella has been placed on administrative leave by the school district.

He is also facing a charge of continuous sexual abuse of a minor under the age of 14 and is being held on $350,000 bail.

The sheriff’s office says they released Nardella’s booking photo because it is believed there may be additional victims.

