(WHDH) — A middle school teacher is facing drug trafficking charges after detectives raided his property and found crystal methamphetamine, fentanyl, and heroin, authorities said.

Jeffrey Scott Brake, 52, of Dunnellon, Florida, was arrested earlier this week on charges including trafficking fentanyl and possessing drugs with intent to distribute, according to the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office.

A search of the Citrus Springs Middle School teacher’s recreational vehicle on Tuesday yielded a glass pipe that later tested positive for crystal methamphetamine, hypodermic needles, a number of bags of drugs, an assortment of firearms, and several pill bottles, the sheriff’s office said.

Brake’s bond was set at $41,000.

An investigation remains ongoing.

