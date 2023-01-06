MIDDLEBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Middleboro police are seeking to charge an elementary school staff member with assault and battery after they allegedly assaulted a student.

Officers responded to reports of an incident at Mary K. Goode Elementary School on Thursday around 2 p.m.

Police say a preliminary investigation indicates that a fifth grade student was allegedly assaulted by a part-time cafeteria monitor.

The student was evaluated by the school nurse and the student’s parents were notified.

Police are summonsing the suspect to appear in Wareham District Court.

The suspect has been placed on leave by Middleborough Public Schools.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)