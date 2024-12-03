MIDDLEBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - A man was rushed to the hospital late Monday night after a fire broke out in a home in Middleboro, officials said.

Crews responding to a reported structure fire on Locust Street around 9 p.m. found heavy fire on the entire first floor of a single-family home that was spreading to the second floor, according to Middleboro fire officials.

When neighbors alerted firefighters that someone was still inside, a crew entered through the back of the house and got him out. He was taken to Rhode Island Hospital to be treated for undisclosed injuries.

No firefighters were hurt.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

