MIDDLEBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - A Middleboro kennel owner is facing several animal cruelty charges after authorities say they seized about two dozen animals from the property last month.

The Animal Rescue League of Boston’s Law Enforcement Department, in conjunction with Middleboro Police and Animal Control Departments, executed a search warrant at a commercial kennel on Sept. 24, leading to the seizure of 19 Cane Corso dogs, 2 Dodo Argentino dogs, 2 Caucasian Shepard dogs, four birds and one donkey, according to the ARL.

Michael Perette has since been charged with five felony counts of animal cruelty and 23 misdemeanor counts of neglect and abuse.

The ARL says the majority of the animals were traumatized due to their surroundings and remain under evaluation. They are not currently available for adoption.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)