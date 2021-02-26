Middleboro man accused of killing parents indicted on murder charges

BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A 21-year-old man accused of killing his parents was indicted on Friday, authorities said.

Ryan True, of Middleboro, was indicted by a grand jury on two counts of murder, according to a statement from Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz.

Officers conducting a well-being check last December on Highland Street around 6:30 p.m. found the bodies of David True, 55, and Renee True, 55, inside of the home, officials said.

All three resided in the home together.

