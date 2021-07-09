MIDDLEBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Residents in one Middleboro neighborhood have been ordered to shelter-in-place as police search for a shooting suspect.

The shelter-in-place order went into effect for those living on Evergreen Drive around 9:20 a.m. Friday after a man wearing fatigues reportedly fled into the woods, according to Massachusetts State Police.

People are told to also avoid the area of 201 West Grove St., also known as Route 28.

State police are assisting Middleboro police in searching for a suspect following a reported shots fired incident.

No additional information has been released.

UPDATE Incident reported approx 9:14 am, area of Grove St, male suspect reportedly wearing fatigues fled into woods west of Evergreen at Rt 28. MSP patrols & tactical units assisting local officers and @SEMLEC_SAR @MiddleboroughPD has initiated reverse-911 shelter in place call. https://t.co/B65rss6JWo — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) July 9, 2021

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)