MIDDLEBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Middleboro police are searching for a missing 83-year-old woman last seen early Thursday.

Michele Sperling was last seen on Simmons Road at the Oak Point residential community at around 1:30 a.m., according to a statement from the Middleboro Police and Fire departments.

Sperling was last seen wearing a white jacket and dark-colored pants, officials said.

The Southeastern Massachusetts Law Enforcement Council and Massachusetts State Police have also joined the search by land and air.

Local residents are asked to check any home surveillance video for potential sightings. Anyone who sees Sperling should call Middleboro police at 508-947-1212.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)