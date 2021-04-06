Middleboro Public Schools welcome four-legged staff member

Credit: Middleborough Public Schools

MIDDLEBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Middleboro Public School’s newest staff member has four legs, fur, and a tail.

The district welcomed a 2-year-old yellow lab named Prince who will be working alongside the schools’ adjustment counselor.

Prince was given his very own ID badge and was certified by Assistance Dogs International, according to a post on the district’s Twitter page.

 

