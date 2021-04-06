Middleboro Public Schools welcome four-legged staff member

MIDDLEBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Middleboro Public School’s newest staff member has four legs, fur, and a tail.

The district welcomed a 2-year-old yellow lab named Prince who will be working alongside the schools’ adjustment counselor.

Prince was given his very own ID badge and was certified by Assistance Dogs International, according to a post on the district’s Twitter page.

The MPS is proud to announce our new four legged staff member. Prince will be at @HBBElementary with his handler Mrs. Erin Doak who is an adjustment counselor. Prince is a 22 month old yellow lab who is certified by Assistance Dogs International. IG -> https://t.co/prAGli2VTv pic.twitter.com/ilV3LK6W0U — Middleborough Public Schools (@MiddleboroughPS) April 6, 2021

