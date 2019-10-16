Middleboro school staffer accused of raping disabled teen released on own recognizance

MIDDLEBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - A former staff member at a boarding school in Middleboro who allegedly raped and sexually assaulted a teenager with an intellectual disability last month was released Wednesday on his own recognizance.

Phillip Houtman, 28, of New Bedford, returned to Wareham District Court, where a judge freed him from custody under the condition he wears a GPS monitoring device and stays away from the alleged victim.

Houtman was arraigned last week on charges including two counts of indecent assault and battery on a person with an intellectual disability, rape, assault to rape, and open and gross lewdness. He was initially denied bail.

Houtman is accused of carrying out the attack inside one of the Chamberlain International School’s private dorms on Sept. 29. He surrendered to police on Oct. 11 after a warrant was issued for his arrest.

The school serves students between the ages of 11-22 who have cognitive and developmental disorders and disabilities.

Houtman has since been removed from the school’s schedule and has been banned from stepping foot on campus, according to the letter.

The school told 7NEWS that Houtman started working there in May as an overnight staff member in the dorms.

School officials claim they will now “examine and make changes to school policies.”

The Massachusetts Department of Children and Families and the Department of Early Education are assisting Middleboro police with the investigation.

Houtman is due back in court at a later date.

