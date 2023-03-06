MIDDLEBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - A Middleboro school worker is set to be arraigned Monday on assault and battery charges after allegedly attacking a student earlier this year.

Police say David Hall was working as a part-time cafeteria monitor at Mary K. Goode Elementary School when he allegedly attacked a fifth grader on Jan. 5.

Officers summoned Hall to court in Wareham and enough evidence was found during a magistrate’s hearing.

Hall has been placed on leave by Middleboro Public Schools.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox