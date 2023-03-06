MIDDLEBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - A Middleboro school worker is set to be arraigned Monday on assault and battery charges after allegedly attacking a student earlier this year.

Police say David Hall was working as a part-time cafeteria monitor at Mary K. Goode Elementary School when he allegedly attacked a fifth grader on Jan. 5.

Officers summoned Hall to court in Wareham and enough evidence was found during a magistrate’s hearing.

Hall has been placed on leave by Middleboro Public Schools.

