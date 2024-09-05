MIDDLEBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Middleboro High School is taking precautions to keep students safe this fall as the risk of mosquito-born viruses remains elevated.

Despite the town being sprayed for mosquitoes, the superintendent said that all school-sanctioned outdoor activities must end 30 minutes before sunset.

The district also encouraged students to wear long sleeved clothing and bug spray.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)