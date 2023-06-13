MIDDLEBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - A seventh grade student in Middleboro has asked a judge to step in after his school ordered him to take off a shirt that said “There are only two genders.”

The student wore the same shirt after the school asked him to take it off but covered a part of the statement to make the shirt instead say “There are genders.”

The student is seeking an order from the judge to stop the ban from the school.

Speaking on Tuesday, his attorney said the restrictions go against the student’s first amendment rights.

“Schools can restrict speech when it actually disrupts what’s going on in school because, obviously, they have to run a school,” said lawyer Logan Spena. “But it can’t restrict speech just because it disagrees with the student’s viewpoint or thinks that it’s offensive or the like.”

“The school is actually targeting and disparaging Liam, himself, when he’s not doing that to anybody else,” Spena said.

School officials have made a statement in response to the case, saying “The Middleborough Public Schools is awaiting a decision from federal court regarding ongoing litigation.”

“Once a decision has been issued, we will provide a written statement,” officials said.

