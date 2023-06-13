MIDDLEBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Some T-shirt trouble was at the center of a federal court hearing on Tuesday as a seventh grade student at a middle school in Middleboro has asked a judge to step in after he was told he could not wear a shirt that said “There are only two genders.”

The student covered a part of the statement to make the shirt, instead, say “There are ‘censored’ genders.” He was again told he could not wear the shirt.

Speaking on Tuesday, the student’s attorney said the school is violating his client’s first amendment rights.

“Schools can restrict speech when it actually disrupts what’s going on in school because, obviously, they have to run a school,” said lawyer Logan Spena. “But it can’t restrict speech just because it disagrees with the student’s viewpoint or thinks that it’s offensive or the like.”

“The school is actually targeting and disparaging Liam, himself, when he’s not doing that to anybody else,” Spena continued.

An attorney for the town of Middleboro has argued the school does not have to wait for the T-shirt to cause a problem, saying officials can address it before it becomes an issue.

A decision on an injunction in this case is expected in the next few days.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)