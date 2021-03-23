Middleboro woman buys lotto ticket with her coffee, wins $20K a month for 10 years

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Middleboro woman is the winner of a $20,000 a Month for 10 Years prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “Decade of Dollars” instant ticket game.

Helen Crowell stopped for coffee and bought one of the new “Decade of Dollars” $10 instant tickets. She chose the cash option for her prize and received payment of $1.56 million (before taxes).

Her winning ticket was purchased at Cumberland Farms on North Main Street in Carver.

The store will receive a $24,000 bonus for its sale.

