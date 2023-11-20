MIDDLEBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Middleborough say a school counselor is facing multiple assault and battery charges after he allegedly dragged and struck a 10-year-old student.

The Middleborough Police Department announced the arrest of 50-year-old Steven Adamec, who was taken into custody on Friday, Nov. 17, after officers were called to READS Collaborative on Bedford Street for a report of an employee assaulting a child.

According to the police department, responding officers arrived and determined that Adamec, an adjustment counselor at the facility, allegedly struck a 10-year-old student “across the side of their face following an argument.”

“Police subsequently determined that Adamec dragged the student by the arm and pushed him into a door while escorting him out of a classroom,” a news release stated. “Adamec then used his left hand to strike the student across the side of their face.”

The police department said Adamec was arrested at the school and charged with the following:

Assault and Battery on a Child with Injury



Assault and Battery with a Dangerous Weapon



Threat to Commit Crime/Solicitation of a Crime



Assault and Battery on Person with Intellectual Disability

The 50-year-old Attleboro resident was expected to be arraigned in Wareham District Court on Monday.

