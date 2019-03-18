Middleborough police investigating after woman says man tried to force her into van

MIDDLEBOROUGH, MA (WHDH) - Middleborough police are investigating after a woman said a man tried to violently abduct her by forcing her into a van Monday afternoon.

Police received a call about 12:45 p.m. from a woman who said a man had just tried to abduct her on Clay Street.

Responding officers spoke with the 27-year-old Middleborough woman, who said she was walking down Clay Street when a man in rust-red-colored utility van drove up to her and asked for directions, according to Middleborough police.

Shortly after, the woman said the man walked up behind her, grabbed her by her face, and tried to pull her toward his van.

After freeing herself, the woman said she ran into the woods and called police.

The suspect is described as a white man in his 40s or 50s with light-colored facial hair who was wearing a backward baseball hat and sunglasses.

Anyone with information is asked to call Middleborough Police at 508-947-1212.

