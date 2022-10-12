MIDDLEBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Middleborough Police are investigating a crash in which a skateboarder was injured, they announced.

At about 12:20 a.m. Wednesday, police received a 911 call reporting a pedestrian crash near 81 Plympton St.

When officers arrived, they provided aid to an 18-year-old Middleborough man who had been hit by a car while skateboarding. He was unconscious and lying on the road suffering from serious injuries. He was transported by Brewster Ambulance to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The driver, a 36-year-old Middleborough man, remained at the scene and cooperated with police. A preliminary investigation suggests that the victim was traveling westbound on a skateboard in the eastbound lane when the car, a 2021 Honda CR_V, allegedly hit the skateboarder while driving eastbound on Plympton Street.

