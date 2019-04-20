Middleborough police officer on leave after ATV crash

MIDDLEBOROUGH, MA (WHDH) - Authorities say a Middleborough police officer has been placed on administrative leave due to his involvement in an all-terrain vehicle crash early Saturday morning.

Officials say the Massachusetts Environmental Police are investigating after an off-duty officer and a passenger were injured after they allegedly crashed an ATV.

Both were transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

It is department protocol to turn an investigation into an ATV crash to the environmental police, according to Middleborough Police Chief Joseph Perkins.

Perkins continued to say the department will conduct its own internal investigation.

