Middleborough police officer seriously injured by explosion during training exercise

MIDDLEBOROUGH, MA (WHDH) - A Middleborough police officer was seriously injured in an explosion during a regional police training exercise in Bridgewater Wednesday morning, officials said.

The officer, whose name was not released, suffered a hand injury around 11 a.m. during a training program on the exterior grounds of MCI Bridgewater, Southeastern Massachusetts Law Enforcement Council SWAT Unit Control Chief James Donovan, Bridgewater Police Chief Christopher Delmonte, and Middleborough Police Chief Jason Perkins confirmed in a statement.

The officer was treated at the scene and taken by Bridgewater Fire Department ambulance to Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

A preliminary investigation indicates the injured officer was using a 37 mm projectile launcher loaded with training rounds when the device exploded in his hands.

At this time, investigators believe the device malfunctioned.

“While not carried by officers in the normal course of their duties, the 37mm launcher is used for a variety of SWAT operations including smoke screens, high visibility flares, decoy noisemaker rounds, ‘Flash Bang’ style stun grenades, and training rounds that emit smoke and/or noise,” officials said in the statement.

Perkins said the officer “was conducting high-level training as a member of our region’s vital SWAT unit when what appears to be a terrible accident occurred that left him with serious injuries,” and added, “We wish our officer all the best as he receives treatment for his wounds.”

This is a developing news story and more information will be added as it becomes available.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)