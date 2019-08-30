Middleborough woman plans to use $1M lotto prize to retire in Florida

MIDDLEBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - A Middleborough woman is the second $1 million prize winner in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “Power 5s” scratch ticket game.

Karen Bettencourt chose the cash option on her prize and received a one-time payment of $650,000 (before taxes). She plans on using her winnings to buy a house in Florida when she retires.

Bettencourt bought her winning ticket at Smoke Depot & Vape on West Grove Street in Middleborough.

The store will receive a $10,000 bonus for its sale.

One additional $1 million prize has yet to be claimed in the $5 instant game.

