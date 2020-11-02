Middlesex County DA investigating officer-involved shooting in Winchester

WINCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - The Middlesex County District Attorney is investigating an officer-involved shooting that took place in Winchester Monday night.

Police were called to the Parkview Condominiums on Swanson Street around 9 p.m. and one person was shot inside the building.

That person was taken to a hospital and their condition has not been made public at this time.

So far, it is unclear what lead up to the incident. No further information was released.

