Middlesex County Jail sets new COVID-19 protocol

BILLERICA, MASS. (WHDH) - The Middlesex Sheriff’s Office is outlining new protocol to keep staff and prisoners safe during the pandemic.

Staff at the jail will be required to wear masks at all times and visitors will be screened before entering the facility.

The jail will also be providing free COVID-19 testing to staff and inmates.

The sheriff’s office said it has not had a positive COVID-19 case in 10 weeks.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)