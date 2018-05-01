ARLINGTON, MA (WHDH) - Middlesex County has been named one of three national pilot sites for a project that uses data to disrupt the cycle of incarceration for low-level offenders.

The Laura and John Arnold Foundation announced Tuesday that the Middlesex Sheriff’s Office, along with over 20 police departments within the county, have been assigned to the Data-Driven Justice (DDJ) Project.

The Obama Administration launched the DDJ in the summer of 2016 with a goal of diverting people charged with low-level offenses, and those with mental illnesses and substance use disorders, out of the criminal justice system and into community-based care.

The Middlesex Sheriff’s Office has worked with the Laura and John Arnold Foundation and National Association of Counties to identify resources to support local efforts.

