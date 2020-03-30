Middlesex County Sheriff’s Office implementing coronavirus precautions after 2 inmates test positive

BILLERICA, MASS. (WHDH) - The Middlesex County Sheriff’s Office announced Monday that they will be implementing new coronavirus precautions after two inmates tested positive for the virus.

An inmate at an undisclosed detention facility tested positive for the virus on Friday and his roommate was subsequently tested and placed into medical isolation in the Health Services Unit out of an abundance of caution. Their results came back positive as well on Monday.

In response, the sheriff’s office will now:

Limit movement in-and-out of the unit in which both men previously resided.

Provide all individuals residing in the unit with masks.

Order officers who worked in the unit over the last few days not to report to work until further notice and ask to speak with their medical provider.

Provide officers currently working in the unit with of masks and gloves. Nurses working in the unit will also don gowns in addition to the masks and gloves.

“The efforts undertaken by the members of the Middlesex sheriff’s office have been nothing short of outstanding,” said Sheriff Koutoujian. “during an unprecedented time, they have confronted this challenge head on – focused on ensuring the wellbeing of all those living in and working at the Middlesex jail & house of correction. it is a testament to the professionalism of these dedicated officers, medical professionals and support staff members.”

The sheriff’s office moved to indefinitely suspend in-person visits for family and friends, as well as volunteer services, on March 13.

