Middlesex DA: 3-year-old boy dies after falling into pool in Woburn

WOBURN, Mass. (WHDH) — A 3-year-old boy has died after the Middlesex County District Attorney said he fell into a swimming pool in Woburn Tuesday night.

State police responded to a house on Marlborough Road at around 6 p.m. for a report of a child who fell into the pool. Officers who arrived on the scene said they were informed that the boy was rushed to the hospital in life-threatening condition

The boy was pronounced dead at 9 p.m.

Foul play is not suspected. The DA said a preliminary investigation suggests the boy had been submerged in the pool for an extended period of time.

