Middlesex DA and Watertown Police: Man dropped off at hospital with multiple gunshot wounds

WATERTOWN, MA (WHDH) - The Middlesex District Attorney and the Watertown Chief of Police have confirmed that a man in his 20’s was dropped off at Mount Auburn Hospital around 10:15 p.m. on Saturday with multiple gunshot wounds.

The man was then transported to a Boston-area hospital where he remains in serious condition.

As part of the investigation, police are executing a search warrant at a home on Arsenal Street.

Preliminary investigation shows this was not a random act, but the motive is still unclear according to officials.

There is no information on any arrests or a suspect at this time.

Officials said this remains an open and active investigation.

