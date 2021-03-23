Middlesex DA asks kids to submit name suggestions for new comfort pup

LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan is asking Bay State kids for help choosing a name for her office’s new comfort dog.

The newest member of the district attorney’s office is expected to join the team in April where the black lab will be in training for several months. He will work with both employees and across the 54 cities and towns that make up Middlesex County.

“The benefit of dogs in the aftermath of a stressful or traumatic situation has been well demonstrated ranging from reduced anxiety and stress to increased confidence,” Ryan said in a statement.

All name submissions must be one or two syllables and must be received by April 3.

The winner will receive a prize and a visit from the new puppy.

Submissions may be made online through the Middlesex District Attorney’s website contact form here or by mail to the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office, 15 Commonwealth Avenue, Woburn, MA 01801.

People making submissions are asked to note “Puppy Naming Contest” on the correspondence.

