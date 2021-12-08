EVERETT, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating the death of a 9-month-old baby girl earlier this month, officials said.

The infant was transported from a home in Everett on Nov. 26 to a nearby Cambridge Health Alliance Care Center before being taken to Boston Children’s Hospital, where she died a few days later, according to the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner has accepted the case and a ruling on the cause and manner of death is pending.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)