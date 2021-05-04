Middlesex DA lays out what is known about the death of a Hopkinton teen

WOBURN, MASS. (WHDH) – The Middlesex County district attorney is investigating the death of a teenage girl in Hopkinton.

Marian Ryan responded to calls demanding answers in connection with the death of a 16-year-old girl in a late afternoon press conference at her office in Woburn Tuesday.

The girl’s body was found along a trail off of West Main Street back on April 18. A small memorial now marks the location.

Ryan said that before the girl’s death, a fight broke out between her and another group of teenagers, made up of two boys and two girls, in the recreation room of the apartment complex where the girl lived. At this time, investigators have not found any evidence to indicate the altercation was racially motivated.

Based on phone records, Ryan said the other teenagers involved in the fight were never in the woods where the girl’s body was discovered.

The district attorney emphasized that no final conclusion has been reached in this case but, said she understands how painful this can be for a family who is anxious for answers.

“I understand that you certainly would want to know immediately, exactly what happened in your child’s last moments. It is a great disappointment always that we cannot immediately give families those answers,” she said. “I completely understand that and that all a family wants to hear is, ‘Tell me why, tell me how, tell me what those last few minutes were like.”

Police released a statement regarding the investigation which read in part:

“We are aware of the concerns expressed by many in the community over this tragedy. The District Attorney, earlier today, provided information concerning the investigation. Because the investigation remains ongoing and at the District Attorney’s direction, and because many of the persons involved are minors, we are unable to provide any more information than the District Attorney has already provided. The Police Department is committed, however, to communicating additional information as soon as it is appropriate and permissible to do so.”

Ryan is still awaiting the results of the 16-year-old’s autopsy.

A vigil is planned in town for Thursday night.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

