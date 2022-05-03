METHUEN, MASS. (WHDH) - Law enforcement officials are asking the public for help tracking down a child rapist who cut off his GPS bracelet and fled authorities three weeks ago.

Stephen Corbin Jr., 38, of Methuen, was convicted of eight counts of aggravated rape of a child on April 14, but fled during his trial, Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan, Bedford Chief of Police Kenneth Fong, and Lexington Chief of Police Michael McLean said Tuesday.

Corbin cut off his GPS bracelet in the area of North Street in Andover and officials have not been unable to find him, according to the DA’s office.

Corbin is described as 5 feet, 11 inches, 160 pounds, with blond hair and blue eyes. He is said to have ties to Methuen, Lawrence, Haverhill, and Hudson, New Hampshire.

Corbin was convicted of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old and a 14-year-old who were known to him, on multiple occasions, at a Lexington residence and a motel in Bedford in 2017. He also gave the minors drugs and alcohol before assaulting them.

Anyone with information is asked to call state police investigators at 978-538-6180.

