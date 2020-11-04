Middlesex DA: Sherborn man struck, killed by car while standing in yard

SHERBORN, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating after a pedestrian was fatally struck by a car in Sherborn on Wednesday.

Officers responding to a report of a pedestrian struck on Goulding Street shortly before 5 p.m. found a 40-year-old Sherborn man who was pronounced dead on the scene, according to a release issued by Middlesex County District Attorney Marian Ryan.

The driver of the vehicle, a 37-year-old Mansfield man, whose name was not released, was arrested and is expected to be charged with operating under the influence and additional charges in connection with this incident.

The driver was also transported to an area hospital.

A preliminary investigation suggests that the driver struck the victim while he was standing in his yard.

The driver also collided with another vehicle.

No additional information was immediately released.

