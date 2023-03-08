Middlesex DA Marian Ryan and Massachusetts State Police Colonel John E. Mawn, Jr. are working together to combat “ghost guns.”

The agencies arrested multiple ghost gun manufacturers over the past month and seized several ghost guns, as well as parts and equipment used to manufacture the weapons.

“We have recently seen multiple very concerning incidents involving ghost guns,” Ryan said in a statement. “These firearms pose a very real threat to our communities, they are untraceable and those who possess and distribute these weapons are intentionally violating the gun laws we have in place in Massachusetts.”

“In Middlesex we will continue to use every tool available to us, from enforcement and prosecution to working at a legislative level to close the existing loopholes that allow those without a gun license to possess the tools to make ‘do-it-yourself’ firearms,'” she added.

In response to the ghost gun trend, the DA’s Office has once again partnered with State Representative David Linsky to spearhead An Act Relative to 3D Printed Weapons and “Ghost Guns.”

The legislation amends the current law to include definitions of “assembly,” “manufacture” and “frame or receiver” and clarify that the definition of firearms includes frames or receivers and other 3D printed or do-it-yourself assembled guns.

This proposal also adds a section prohibiting the manufacture or assembly of firearms that do not have serial numbers.

