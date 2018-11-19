Middlesex DA to announce ‘significant development’ in decades-old cold case murder

CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan will announce a “significant development” in a decades-old cold case murder on Tuesday, officials said.

Recent DNA testing has helped investigators make significant progress in cracking the 1969 murder of Jane Britton, according to Ryan’s office.

“Over the past year, our office has been in the process of conducting DNA testing on the evidence taken from a 1969 Cambridge homicide. Tomorrow I am excited to announce a significant development in the case as a result of that testing,” Ryan said.

On Jan, 7, 1969, Britton’s body was found in her fourth-floor apartment on University Road by her boyfriend who came to check on her after she had failed to appear to take an exam at Harvard.

Investigators said Britton had been sexually assaulted and that she sustained multiple blunt force injuries to her head.

The Needham native, who was 23 at the time of her death, was a graduate student studying anthropology.

The press conference is slated to take place at 1 p.m.

