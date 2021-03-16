ACTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan is hosting a webinar Tuesday to discuss scams related to the coronavirus pandemic.

Ryan is set to discuss how feelings such as as isolation, loneliness, and vulnerability can lead people to fall prey to scams.

“Unfortunately, people who make their living by scamming other people out of their money and property take advantage of every opportunity, and the virus is no different,” she said.

The webinar, which is hosted by the Acton Council of Aging, begins at 11 a.m.

People can register to join the event here.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)